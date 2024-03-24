AM Best Affirms Ratings of Ecopetrol's Black Gold Re: A Reflection of Strong Financial Health

AM Best, a global rating agency, has recently reaffirmed its confidence in Black Gold Re Ltd (BGRe), the Bermudian-based captive reinsurer of Colombia's leading oil and gas producer, Ecopetrol SA. This endorsement comes with the affirmation of a financial strength rating of B++ (Good) and a long-term issuer credit rating of "bbb+" (Good), with a stable outlook for both. BGRe's strategic role within Ecopetrol's framework and its robust financial metrics underpin these ratings.

Financial Stability and Performance

BGRe's financial stability is a cornerstone of its rating affirmation. AM Best highlights the reinsurer's very strong balance sheet, underscored by prudent capital management and a strategy that has enabled it to build up significant capital reserves. The company's low net underwriting leverage and reliance on a diversified pool of well-rated reinsurers further mitigate risk. AM Best also commends BGRe's adequate operating performance, marked by profitable technical results and a steady stream of revenue from ceding commissions, underpinned by solid underwriting principles.

Strategic Importance and Business Profile

The affirmed ratings also reflect BGRe's strategic importance to Ecopetrol's overarching strategy. As a captive reinsurer, BGRe plays a critical role in the integrated energy company's risk management toolkit, providing a cost-effective risk mitigation solution. Despite its concentration of underwriting risks in Colombia, BGRe benefits from access to a broad range of insured risks across the Americas, thanks to Ecopetrol's significance in the oil and gas industry. This neutral business profile, coupled with the company's well-integrated enterprise risk management (ERM) practices within Ecopetrol, positions BGRe as a key player in the regional insurance landscape.

Outlook and Future Implications

The stable outlook assigned by AM Best signals confidence in BGRe's ability to maintain its financial health and strategic relevance. This outlook anticipates the continuation of BGRe's tailored risk appetite and underwriting capabilities to meet Ecopetrol's needs. Although positive rating actions could result from a sustained favorable trend in operating performance, AM Best cautions that negative rating actions could arise from significant changes in its holding company's business flow, Ecopetrol's financial situation, or the materialization of risk exposures that stress the balance sheet. The ratings and outlook underscore BGRe's resilience and strategic positioning within the volatile oil and gas sector.

This affirmation by AM Best not only underscores BGRe's robust financial and operational health but also its pivotal role within Ecopetrol's strategic framework. As the global oil and gas sector navigates uncertainties, BGRe's stable outlook offers a beacon of financial stability and strategic foresight, reflecting well on both the reinsurer and its parent company, Ecopetrol SA.