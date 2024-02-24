A Reggae Rendezvous: J Boog and Collie Buddz to Light Up Maui Arts & Cultural Center

As the sun sets on Maui this March 29, the Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) will transform into a reggae realm, hosting a concert headlined by Grammy-nominated artists J Boog and Collie Buddz. The event promises an evening of rhythmic beats and soulful melodies, starting at 6 p.m., with the anticipation building up as the gates swing open an hour earlier. Attendees are buzzing about the first-come, first-served seating arrangement, with exclusive VIP perks offering a closer encounter with the music icons.

Setting the Stage

The concert is not just a musical event; it's a cultural gathering that brings together reggae enthusiasts from across the globe. The Alexander & Baldwin Amphitheater at MACC, known for its stellar line-up of events, adds another feather to its cap with this high-caliber performance. Fans are advised to leave their beach chairs at home, embracing the amphitheater's seating arrangements that promise comfort and a great view for every ticket holder. The lure of front-stage access and exclusive amenities in the Yokouchi Pavilion has VIP ticket holders eager, with prices set at $45 for general admission and $69.50 for VIP - a price that hints at the premium experience awaiting them.

Artists in the Spotlight

J Boog, a name synonymous with global reggae appeal, steps onto the Maui stage with the mentorship of the legendary Fiji and a discography that resonates with fans worldwide. Since his debut album 'Hear Me Roar' in 2007 and the success of 'Backyard Boogie,' J Boog has carved a niche for himself in the reggae world. On the other hand, Collie Buddz brings a slice of Bermuda to Maui with his distinctive reggae beats. Having worked with icons like Shaggy and boasting hits from his debut album like 'Come Around' and 'Blind To You,' Buddz's voice is a familiar anthem, even in the wrestling world, as the performer of WWE star Kofi Kingston's entrance theme.

What to Expect

The anticipation for the event is palpable among fans, with discussions about the setlist, merchandise, and the unique VIP experiences available. This concert is not just about the music; it's a celebration of reggae's enduring spirit and its ability to bring people together. As ticket prices are subject to increase on the day of the show, enthusiasts are securing their spots early, ensuring they don't miss out on what promises to be an unforgettable night under the Maui sky.