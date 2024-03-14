66-Year-Old Woman Rescued After Car Plunges into Sea on St. David's Road

A dramatic rescue unfolded on St. David's Road near Stocks Harbour after a car, driven by a 66-year-old St. George's woman, veered off the road and crashed into the sea. The incident, occurring around 12:30 pm, highlights the notorious turn's danger, marking the fifth accident this year in the same location. A police officer, witnessing the vehicle's descent, sprang into action, providing immediate assistance until the Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service arrived. Fortunately, the woman sustained only a hand injury and was treated at the scene.

Escalating Concerns Over Hazardous Turn

Local residents and authorities have expressed growing concerns over the safety of this particular stretch on St. David's Road. The accident site, known for its slippery conditions and deteriorating road surface, has been the scene of at least 16 accidents since 2015. Despite repeated warnings and requests for caution, particularly in wet conditions, accidents continue to occur, prompting calls for more significant safety measures. A police source disclosed that several reports highlighting the turn's dangers had been submitted to the Ministry of Public Works.

Immediate Response and Ongoing Investigations

The immediate response by the police officer and the quick arrival of Bermuda Fire and Rescue Service personnel underscore the community's dedication to emergency preparedness. The driver's vehicle, heavily damaged and partially submerged, was later removed from the shoreline. Police investigations have determined that the road surface in that area significantly contributes to accidents, especially during adverse weather conditions. Efforts are underway to address these safety concerns, with road surface evaluations and potential enhancements being considered.

Community and Authority Reactions

The recurring accidents have sparked a dialogue between residents, authorities, and the Ministry of Public Works regarding road safety improvements. While the community calls for urgent action to prevent further incidents, authorities remind motorists to exercise caution, especially on wet roads and known hazardous turns. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers lurking on seemingly familiar roads and the importance of vigilance while driving.

This latest accident at a well-known hazardous turn on St. David's Road has once again brought to the forefront the critical need for enhanced road safety measures. As the community reflects on the incident, there is a collective hope that this will catalyze significant improvements, making the roads safer for everyone. The resilience and quick thinking of first responders highlight the community's strength in times of crisis, but also underscore the imperative to address underlying safety issues to prevent future accidents.