2024 Bermuda Regional Bridge Tournament: A Blend of Competition and Philanthropy

The 2024 Bermuda Regional Bridge Tournament, a much-awaited event for bridge enthusiasts around the globe, has commenced at its new venue, the symbol of opulence, the Hamilton Princess hotel. This grand tournament unfolds with a heartwarming initiative, the Ernie Owen Memorial Charity Pairs. This charity event, marked by a black-tie optional dress code, pledges its proceeds to local charities, thus adding a touch of philanthropy to the competitive spirit of the tournament.

Steering the Event

At the helm of affairs is Rachael Gosling and her efficient committee, ensuring the smooth running of the event. The directing team, a blend of expertise from the US and Canada, is led by the iconic Sol Weinstein, marking a half-century with the team. Jack Rhind, the local ACBL director, complements this team. The daily bulletins, a treasure trove of bridge content, results, tourism information, and engaging gossip, are the brainchild of Janet Evans and Bill Souster.

Highlights of the Event

The tournament boasts of a packed schedule, including intensive bridge sessions, insightful expert panels, and a closing banquet to bring down the curtains. A star-studded lineup of experts including Gail Greenberg, Jeff Hand, and others graces the event, adding to its prestige. The event is generously backed by sponsors such as the Bermuda Department of Tourism and IGI Insurance, reflecting the significance of the tournament in the region.

Standing Ovation to the Winners and a Tribute

The Bridge Club results, reflecting the competitive spirit of the tournament, showcase the winners in different categories. The tournament also devotes a moment to remember and honor Gwen Christensen, a beloved member of the Bridge Club, who recently left us just shy of her 100th birthday.

Finally, the article introduces readers to the strategic importance of spot cards in the game with an analysis of a bridge hand from a previous week. This inclusion not only educates newcomers but also serves as a refresher for the seasoned players.