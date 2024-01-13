en English
Bermuda

2024 Bermuda Regional Bridge Event to Return Amid High Anticipation

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
2024 Bermuda Regional Bridge Event to Return Amid High Anticipation

The 2024 Bermuda Regional bridge event, a long-anticipated reunion of bridge enthusiasts, is set to mark its return following a disruption due to the Covid pandemic. Scheduled to commence on January 27 with the Charity Pairs, the event promises a grand closure with a banquet and prize-giving ceremony on February 2. The seven-day event is the result of meticulous planning by Rachael Gosling and her team in collaboration with the Hamilton Princess. A full schedule of afternoon and evening Championship events is expected to uphold the high standards of previous years.

Community Participation and Sponsorship

In anticipation of the Regional’s return, the local community is encouraged to support the event, whether by participating directly or by engaging with visitors. Despite the hiatus caused by the pandemic, the event’s attendance is expected to be robust, testament to the resilience and passion of the bridge community.

The event’s successful organization is underpinned by significant sponsorships from the Bermuda Department of Tourism and other major local businesses and organizations. This collective effort mirrors the spirit of collaboration and unity that the Regional aims to promote.

Beginners Bridge Lessons and Strategic Play

Further enriching the event, Beginners Bridge lessons are slated to resume on February 12 at the Bridge Club. The lessons, led by Des and Tracy Nash with the assistance of Steve Cosham, offer an opportunity for newcomers to immerse themselves in the world of bridge.

The article also delves into a specific bridge hand, illustrating the importance of strategic play and the consideration of ‘spot’ cards. This serves as a reminder of the intellectual rigor that the game of bridge demands, making it a compelling pursuit for many.

Current Bridge Club Results

The article concludes with a list of bridge club results from recent dates, showcasing the active local bridge community. These results serve as a reminder of the lively spirit, competitive fervor, and camaraderie that characterize the local bridge scene, setting the stage for an exciting Regional event.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

