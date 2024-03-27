2024 Bermuda National Trust Awards Seek Heritage Heroes: Nominate Now

Nominations for the prestigious annual Bermuda National Trust (BNT) awards are now open, with a call for submissions to honor those who have significantly contributed to the preservation and appreciation of Bermuda's rich natural and cultural heritage. Recognized for their dedication, winners will be celebrated across four distinct categories, spotlighting their achievements in heritage education, cultural heritage, natural heritage, and young environmental leadership.

Championing Heritage Conservation

The BNT awards aim to spotlight the exceptional efforts of individuals, schools, organizations, and groups that have actively engaged in conserving Bermuda's unique heritage. From educational programs that foster a deeper understanding and care for the island's cultural and natural legacy to advocacy that ensures the protection of its invaluable natural environment, these awards cover a broad spectrum of conservation activities. Each category is designed to acknowledge and celebrate different facets of heritage preservation, ensuring a comprehensive recognition of efforts across the board.

Categories and Eligibility

The awards are divided into four categories to ensure a wide range of contributions are acknowledged. The Heritage Education Award targets schools with programs that directly contribute to the conservation of Bermuda's cultural or natural heritage. The Cultural Heritage Award is for those committed to preserving Bermuda's cultural identity through various means, including conservation, advocacy, or education. The Natural Heritage Award celebrates efforts towards protecting and restoring Bermuda's natural environment and promoting awareness of its significance. Lastly, the Outstanding Young Environmentalist award is reserved for a young individual under the age of 26 who has shown remarkable dedication to environmental preservation. The deadline for nomination submissions is April 5, with the awards ceremony scheduled for June 20, 2024.

How to Nominate

Engaging with the community and encouraging public participation, the BNT has made the nomination process accessible and straightforward. Interested parties can download nomination forms from the BNT's official website, or pick them up at the BNT office, Waterville, located at 2 Pomander Road. This inclusive approach encourages a broad spectrum of nominations, ensuring that deserving individuals and groups from all corners of the island have the opportunity to be recognized for their contributions to Bermuda's heritage conservation.

As the nomination period for the 2024 Bermuda National Trust awards progresses, the anticipation builds for the June award presentation ceremony. This event not only honors the dedication and hard work of the awardees but also serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of preserving Bermuda's natural and cultural heritage for future generations. It's a celebration of the collective effort to maintain the island's beauty and historical significance, motivating others to contribute to this noble cause.