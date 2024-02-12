Kartoon Studios Teams Up with Penguin Young Readers and KOHL's for Nationwide Charity Promotions

Kartoon Studios, a leading global entertainment brand creator and distributor, is making waves with its latest announcement. The company has partnered with Penguin Young Readers and KOHL's for back-to-back nationwide retail promotions featuring beloved Llama Llama products. The promotions kick off today and will run throughout the year, offering fans an opportunity to support a good cause while embracing their favorite animated character.

Advertisment

A Tale of Collaboration and Charity

The promotions include plush toy book sets that are priced at an affordable $9.00 and $5.00. But here's the cherry on top: 100% of the net profits from these sales will be donated to non-profit organizations through the Kohl's Cares program. As a result, customers can enjoy quality products while contributing to the betterment of society.

In a bid to broaden its merchandise program, Kartoon Studios has welcomed new licensing partners, Spirit and YOTTOY. These collaborations will allow the company to offer an even wider range of products to its fans, further solidifying its position in the entertainment industry.

Advertisment

A Glimpse into the Future: Benzinga All Access Event

Looking ahead, Kartoon Studios' CEO Andy Heyward and CFO Brian Parisi are set to participate in the Benzinga All Access event on February 13th, 2024. This event, which will be broadcast live and later archived on the company's investor relations website, promises to provide valuable insights into the company's future plans and strategies.

As a company that owns and operates various digital distribution networks, including Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba, Kartoon Studios has established a strong presence across multiple platforms. Its impressive IP portfolio features original animated content with well-known personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Shaquille O'Neal, and Jennifer Garner.