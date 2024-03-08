Benue Vows Justice: Governor Alia's Stern Response to Wandoo Massacre by Armed Herdsmen

Following the brutal massacre of 16 villagers in Wandoo community, Mbalom, Gwer East Local Government Area, by armed herdsmen, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has taken a firm stand. In a decisive move, he has pledged that his administration will tirelessly work to bring the perpetrators to justice, emphasizing the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017. This tragic event has not only stirred a vigorous response from the state's leadership but has also highlighted the ongoing conflict between local communities and nomadic herdsmen in Nigeria.

Immediate Action and Condolences

In the wake of the attack, Governor Alia directed state security operatives to intensify efforts in apprehending the criminal herdsmen responsible for the heinous crime. He reiterated the state's zero-tolerance policy towards open grazing, reminding that those who defy this law have no place in Benue. Besides his directive for legal action, the Governor extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, affirming the state's commitment to justice and peace.

Benue State, often referred to as the "Food Basket of the Nation," has been at the center of conflicts resulting from open grazing. In response, the state passed the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in 2017, aimed at mitigating these clashes by promoting ranching over open grazing. Governor Alia's recent statements underscore his administration's dedication to enforcing this law strictly, reflecting an earnest effort to protect the lives and properties of Benue's citizens.Looking Forward