Ben Steele Middle School's Robotics Team Sets Sights on FLL World Championship in Houston

Five eighth graders from Ben Steele Middle School, known as the Wildcats, are gearing up for the FIRSTR LegoR League (FLL) World Championship in Houston, Texas, this April. After outperforming numerous teams across Montana in a rigorous two-part competition, these young talents have secured their spot on the global stage. The competition involves coding a Lego robot to perform tasks and devising innovative solutions to real-world problems, a challenge that the Wildcats have met with the creation of an "airopot," a device designed to purify air through plant leaves.

Empowering Young Minds Through Robotics

Jackson Stricker, a member of the Wildcats, shares their journey into the world of robotics, emphasizing the extensive learning and growth opportunities the league has provided. From coding to problem-solving and public speaking, the experience has been transformative. Eli Budge, another team member, highlights the importance of teamwork and community impact, underscoring the league's role in developing essential life skills beyond engineering.

Building Bonds Beyond the Battlefield

The Wildcats' journey is not just about competition; it's also about camaraderie. Over two years of collaboration, these students have forged strong friendships and an inclusive team spirit, critical components of their success. Junior Riley, expressing confidence in their collective capabilities, looks forward to the world championship not just as a competition but as an opportunity to strengthen these bonds.

Funding Dreams and Aspirations

With the world championship on the horizon, the Wildcats face the challenge of raising funds for their trip. The team's sponsor, Kim Busch, reveals the financial hurdles, with registration fees and travel expenses amounting to a goal of $20,000. Despite a slow start in fundraising, the team remains optimistic about gathering community support to realize their dream of competing on an international platform. Supporters interested in contributing to the Wildcats' journey can learn more about the team and donation opportunities here.

As the Ben Steele Middle School's Wildcats prepare for the FLL World Championship, their story is a testament to the power of youth innovation, teamwork, and community support. This remarkable journey from Montana to Texas not only showcases their technical skills but also highlights the invaluable life lessons learned along the way. The Wildcats' adventure is more than just a competition; it's a life-changing experience that will undoubtedly shape their futures and inspire others.