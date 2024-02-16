Bengaluru's Transformation: Karnataka Government Unveils Plan to Tackle Traffic Congestion and Urban Development

In a groundbreaking move to combat the ever-growing issue of traffic congestion in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has unveiled a comprehensive plan that aims to transform the city's transportation landscape. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the initiative seeks to introduce a slew of technological and infrastructural advancements, including the construction of underground tunnels, the addition of over two thousand buses to the city's fleet, and the development of a vehicle tracking mobile app tailored to enhance women's safety. This ambitious project, set to unfold over the next few years, not only promises to ease the city's notorious traffic jams but also sets a benchmark for urban development in India.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Public Transportation

At the heart of the government's strategy is the augmentation of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) fleet with 1,334 new electric buses and 820 BS 6 diesel buses. This significant increase in public transportation options is designed to encourage a shift away from private vehicle usage, thereby reducing both traffic congestion and environmental pollution. Furthermore, the Chief Minister emphasized the acceleration of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project as a critical component of this multi-modal transport integration effort, aiming to provide commuters with a seamless travel experience across different modes of transport.

Embracing Technology for Traffic Management

Advertisment

Under the guidance of Traffic Joint Commissioner MN Anucheth, the Karnataka government is implementing cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions to address Bengaluru's traffic woes. A standout feature of this initiative is Astram, an AI-backed app designed to optimize traffic flow by analyzing data from traffic cameras, drones, and ride-hailing apps. Additionally, the city plans to overhaul its traffic management system by deploying drones, issuing QR codes for traffic violations, and introducing adaptive traffic control signals across 165 junctions, marking a significant leap towards a smarter and more efficient urban mobility framework.

Infrastructure Development and Digitalization

Alongside efforts to enhance public transportation and traffic management, the Karnataka government is also focusing on infrastructure development and digital initiatives. The proposed construction of underground tunnels offers a novel solution to the challenge of widening existing roads amidst Bengaluru's dense urban layout. Another major infrastructure undertaking is the Bengaluru Business Corridor, a 73 km road project that promises to facilitate smoother movement of goods and services across the city. On the digital front, the government's plan to digitize property tax records by 2024-25 aims at improving tax collection efficiency while ensuring transparency and ease of access for property owners.