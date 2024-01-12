en English
Belize

Woman’s Fight for Animal Welfare Transforms Caye Caulker

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
In the serene tranquility of Caye Caulker, Belize, a woman’s undying love for animals is rewriting the narrative for the stray cats and dogs of the island. Madi Collins, a Belizean native who had tasted the sweet fruit of success in New York, chose to return to her homeland, driven by a purpose larger than life itself – to advocate for animal welfare.

From a Lobster Fisherman’s Daughter to an Animal Rights Advocate

Collins grew up as one of seven children in a family of lobster fishermen. Her childhood memories did not include the joy of having pets as her parents considered animals dirty and believed they brought bad luck. Despite these imposed beliefs, Collins found herself empathizing deeply with animals, particularly the strays that were subjected to the harsh realities of life on the island.

The Grim Reality of Stray Animals in Caye Caulker

Life for stray animals in Caye Caulker is far from paradise. They face starvation, neglect, abuse, and even deliberate killing through inhumane methods such as poisoning with strychnine. This grim reality stirred something deep within Collins, prompting her to take a stand for these voiceless creatures.

Creating a Safe Haven for Stray Cats and Dogs

Collins began rescuing stray cats and dogs, providing them with the care they desperately needed. She offered a safe haven on her ocean-front property, ensuring they were spayed or neutered. In 2003, her unwavering commitment to animal welfare culminated in the establishment of the P.A.W. Cat Sanctuary & Humane Society. Collins initially financed the sanctuary herself for five years, determined to make a difference.

Her efforts soon attracted international support. One notable helper was a Canadian graphic designer who volunteered his skills to create a website for the sanctuary. Collins is also hopeful for assistance from the World Vets organization.

Today, Collins continues her public appeal for help in any form – be it supplies for animals or monetary donations – to sustain and expand her efforts. The sanctuary also promotes ‘volunteer vacations’, inviting animal lovers from around the world to contribute to the cause while basking in the beauty of Belize.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

