WFP and MAFSE Aid Belizean Farmers Post-Hurricane Lisa with Innovative Support Program

On a recent mission to Belize, the World Food Program (WFP) Communications Team assessed the progress of the Hurricane Lisa Recovery Assistance Program, a collaborative effort with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE) designed to aid the recovery of farmers devastated by the November 2022 hurricane. This visit underscores the importance of international partnerships and innovative support mechanisms in disaster recovery.

Collaborative Support for Resilience

When Hurricane Lisa hit Belize in late 2022, the agricultural sector suffered significantly, with many farmers facing the loss of their crops and livelihoods. In response, MAFSE and WFP launched a targeted assistance program, utilizing digital solutions to provide direct cash and voucher support to the affected smallholder farmers. A total of 727 farmers benefited from this initiative, supported by funds from the Government of Italy and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Charities. Each farmer received a BZ $700 voucher for agricultural inputs and equipment, along with a BZ $300 cash allocation to meet immediate needs.

Impact Assessment and Future Directions

The visit by the WFP team to Belize aimed not only to assess the impact of the assistance provided but also to explore the effectiveness of digital solutions in disaster response. By examining the recovery process of the affected farmers, the team intends to gather insights that could refine future assistance programs, ensuring that aid is both impactful and efficiently delivered. This effort demonstrates a commitment to leveraging technology in humanitarian aid, optimizing resource allocation to support recovery and build resilience in vulnerable communities.

Strengthening Communities Through Partnership

This collaboration between MAFSE, WFP, and international donors highlights the potential of partnerships in addressing the challenges posed by natural disasters. By coming together, these entities have not only provided immediate relief to those in need but also invested in the longer-term recovery and resilience of Belize's agricultural sector. The program serves as a model for future disaster response initiatives, emphasizing the importance of cooperation, innovation, and community support.