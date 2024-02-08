#Belize #Accidents Minister of Agriculture Held 60% Liable in Fatal Accident, Pays $130,000 Damages Minister of Agriculture Jose Mai held 60% liable in fatal car accident, pays $130,000 in damages to victim's family. A strong message sent to public figures about accountability. Salman Khan 08 Feb 2024 23:18 EST Updated On 10 Feb 2024 13:20 EST Follow Us New Update Minister of Agriculture Held 60% Liable in Fatal Accident, Pays $130,000 Damages Minister of Agriculture Held 60% Liable in Fatal Accident, Pays $130,000 in DamagesA Dance of Liability: Mai's Appeal Reduces Damages by Forty PercentArana's Family: Seeking Justice and Accountability Advertisment Subscribe to our Newsletter! Be the first to get exclusive offers and the latest news Subscribe Now {{message}} {{message}} Advertisment Read the Next Article