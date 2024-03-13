Iglesia Evangelica and Shachah Ministries Host Dance Worship Seminar in Belize, July 2024

Mark your calendars for a spiritual upliftment event this coming summer in San Ignacio, Cayo District. Iglesia Evangelica El Calvario Belize teams up with Shachah Ministries International to present the "Subdue & Possess the Land Seminar" on July 5th and 6th, 2024, at the Victor Galvez Stadium. This unique gathering, inspired by Psalms 149:3, is set to explore the realms of praise and worship through the art of dance and spiritual warfare.

Event Highlights

Participants will have the unique opportunity to receive hands-on training from Shachah Global Instructors, who are making their way to Belize all the way from Singapore. The seminar promises to be an engaging experience, teaching attendees to use instruments like tambourines, flags, and streamers in their worship practices. The aim is not just to dance but to engage in a deeper form of spiritual warfare and praise, embodying the biblical call to "Subdue & Possess the Land."

Open Invitation

This event is not limited to the seasoned dancer or the spiritually adept; it extends an open invitation to individuals of all ages and experience levels who harbor a passion for expressing their faith through dance. It's a chance for the community, regardless of their background in dance or religion, to come together in a shared space of learning and worship. This inclusivity underlines the seminar's aim of uniting individuals under the common goal of spiritual growth and expression through movement.

Registration and Information

For those interested in taking part in this transformative experience, details regarding registration and further information can be sought from Shachah Ministries International. As spaces may be limited, potential participants are encouraged to reach out promptly to secure their place at this noteworthy seminar. This is more than just an event; it's an opportunity to connect with others, learn new forms of worship, and deepen one's spiritual journey.

As the "Subdue & Possess the Land Seminar" approaches, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an enriching two-day event. Beyond the immediate experience of dance and worship, the seminar stands as a testament to the power of faith in bringing people together, fostering a deep sense of community and spiritual enlightenment. This upcoming event in San Ignacio is not just a gathering but a beacon of hope and unity in a world that yearns for such light.