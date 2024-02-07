Galen University's Criminal Justice Club Calls for Heightened Police Presence Following Student Assault

The Criminal Justice Club at Galen University has taken up the mantle to ensure the safety of commuting students, in the aftermath of a recent assault and robbery incident. A twenty-year-old female student from the University of Belize fell victim to this disturbing crime, robbed of her phone at knifepoint while waiting for a bus on February 1. The event has sparked a determination within the University's community, leading to a rallying call for increased police presence in and around the campus.

Advocating for Increased Police Patrols

In response to the incident, the Criminal Justice Club has advocated for heightened police presence during commuting hours. The club's president, Xajeidy Vasquez, has taken the initiative to schedule a meeting with the police senior command. The intent of the dialogue is to discuss the implementation of increased police patrols, particularly during peak commuting hours. The club believes that a stronger police presence at specific times can deter potential criminals, thereby ensuring the safety of the students.

The club's strategy also involves identifying specific times when students are most vulnerable to criminal acts. This information will serve as a guide for deploying increased police patrols. The goal is not only to prevent similar incidents but also to provide a sense of security for the students. The club believes that students should be able to commute without fear, focusing on their academic pursuits rather than their personal safety.