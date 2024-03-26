Empowering Belizean Women and Youths: Agro-Processing Workshop Aims for Sustainable Development

On March 22, 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Security (MAFSE) hosted a landmark product development workshop at Central Farm Station, Cayo District. The event was aimed at empowering ten women and youths through skill enhancement in agro-processing, highlighting initiatives for cassava bread, pineapple pepper sauce, pitahaya soursop jam, and pasta sauce production.

Innovative Training for Sustainable Futures

The workshop, led by Ana Howe and her team from the Agro-Processing Unit, focused on teaching participants to craft high-quality goods from locally sourced ingredients. This hands-on approach was designed to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among Belizean women and youths. "Through hands-on demonstrations and interactive sessions, attendees gained valuable insights," MAFSE stated, underscoring the workshop's role in driving sustainable development and community empowerment.

Collaborative Support for Agro-Processing

The initiative was backed by key agricultural organizations including the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation in Agriculture (IICA), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Procasur, European Union, Investing in Rural People (IFAD), and Farmers’ Organization for Africa Caribbean and Pacific (ACP). MAFSE acknowledged their "unwavering support and dedication to fostering agricultural innovation," which has been crucial in promoting sustainable development within the community.

A Brighter Future for Belize’s Agricultural Community

The workshop is seen as a stepping stone towards creating a dynamic and resilient agro-processing industry in Belize. MAFSE hopes the skills imparted to the participants will lead to the development of innovative products and contribute significantly to Belize’s agricultural sector. This initiative not only aims to enhance the livelihoods of individuals but also promises a brighter future for Belize’s agricultural community as a whole.

This workshop marks a significant milestone in MAFSE’s commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment through skill enhancement and innovation in agro-processing. It paves the way for a more dynamic and resilient agricultural economy in Belize, empowering women and youths to be at the forefront of this transformation.