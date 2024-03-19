Digi Announces Enhanced CEO Recruitment Strategy, Aims for Transparency and Growth

Since 2019, Chief Executive Officer, Ivan Tesecum has been at the helm of Belize Telemedia Limited (BTL). However, an advertisement for the position of CEO caused mounting speculation about his alleged departure from the company. Digi has since issued a statement clarifying that the advertisement was made as the company seeks to enhance its executive recruitment process as a result of a new Board of Directors approved policy.

Advertisment

Enhanced Executive Recruitment Policy

"In alignment with our commitment to transparency and corporate governance, the Board of Directors has approved an enhanced executive recruitment policy which offers flexible approaches to attracting and retaining talent for all executive positions within the organization. This policy aims to ensure a rigorous and transparent process for selecting talent for executive leadership positions and maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance," Digi noted.

In addition, Digi shared that the Board of Directors will take the opportunity to utilize the new formal process in light of the impending expiration of the contract of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). "This announcement marks an important step in Digi’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the continuous growth and success of the organization. Through this process, the call to interested applicants has been extended and all interested applicants including the incumbent will be invited to apply," the company added.

Advertisment

Seeking Exceptional Talent

Digi says that it recognizes the importance of finding exceptional talent to drive the company’s success. "The executive recruitment process will be conducted with a comprehensive approach, seeking out individuals who possess the expertise, vision, and capabilities required to navigate the ever-evolving telecommunications landscape. This process will be standardized and strongly supported by a regional recruiting partner," the statement further added.

Digi said that by employing a standard selection approach, the assessment panel will thoroughly evaluate all potential candidates based on their qualifications, experience, and commitment to Digi’s mission.

Implications for Digi's Future

With this new policy, Digi is setting a precedent in the telecommunications industry for how companies approach executive recruitment and corporate governance. By prioritizing transparency and a comprehensive evaluation process, Digi aims to not only fill the CEO position but also strengthen its leadership team to navigate future challenges and opportunities. This strategic move is expected to have a significant impact on the company's growth trajectory and its commitment to innovation and excellence in the telecommunications sector.