Community Leader Elwin 'Ras Bobo' Lewis Fatally Shot in Belize City

On a quiet afternoon turned tragic, Elwin 'Ras Bobo' Lewis, a prominent figure in Belize City's community development, fell victim to a targeted ride-by shooting, marking a sudden and violent end to a journey of redemption and service. At around 4:50 p.m. on Antelope Street Extension, near Gwen Lizarraga High School, police discovered a chilling scene: a green Lifan motorcycle, blood stains on the pavement, and spent bullet casings, painting a grim picture of the moments leading to Lewis's untimely demise.

From Music to Mission: The Life of Ras Bobo

Before his death, Elwin Lewis, better known as Ras Bobo, had transitioned from a musician within the Heights of Vibes movement to a community leader, dedicating his post-incarceration life to positive social change. His leadership at the Go Green Eat Clean Belize Community Hub, an initiative sponsored by the U.S. Embassy and the Love Foundation, was a testament to his commitment to his community's welfare, focusing on sustainable living through a greenhouse project on Plues Street.

A Tragic End to a Hopeful Journey

The circumstances of Ras Bobo's death have left the community in shock and mourning. The police's initial investigation points to a deliberate attack: a lone gunman, also on a motorcycle, opened fire on Lewis as he rode his bike. Despite being rushed to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, Lewis succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a community grateful for his contributions yet reeling from his loss.

Reflecting on a Legacy Interrupted

Elwin 'Ras Bobo' Lewis's story is one of transformation and dedication to community service. His untimely passing not only deprives Belize City of a passionate advocate for green living and youth engagement but also sends ripples of grief and concern through a community plagued by violence. As investigations continue, those who knew him and were touched by his efforts are left to ponder the fragility of life and the impact of one man's mission to make a difference in the world.