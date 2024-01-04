Bringing Energy to Life: The Role of GIS in Modernizing Electricity Services

In the latest episode of ‘Bringing Energy to Life,’ the spotlight was on the complex process of energy distribution and the pivotal role of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in enhancing electricity services. The episode broke down the journey of electricity from substations to homes and businesses, and how GIS technology is revolutionizing this process.

From Substations to Households: The Journey of Electricity

At the heart of the distribution process are substations, which receive high-voltage power from the transmission system. Here, transformers step down this power to a lower, safe voltage for distribution within communities. This medium voltage power is carried through primary distribution lines to transformers mounted on electrical poles in residential and commercial areas. These transformers further convert the power to a voltage suitable for household use.

Belize Electricity Ltd.: Harnessing GIS for Improved Services

Belize Electricity Ltd. (BEL), the country’s main electricity provider, uses GIS to manage, analyze, and map data related to the electricity infrastructure. This includes tracking over 37,000 streetlights across the nation. The GIS technology equips BEL with an operations dashboard that helps supervisors monitor technicians’ activities and maintenance patterns in real time.

GIS: A Game-Changer in Modernizing Electricity Services

GIS technology has proven to be crucial in BEL’s quest to modernize its services. The shift from physical maps to a digital dashboard displaying the real-time location of company assets has significantly enhanced BEL’s ability to visually locate homes and businesses in relation to utility poles. This technology has been instrumental during planned power interruptions, such as the recent one in South Stann Creek, where power line technicians performed maintenance between the San Juan and Maya King communities.

In a world increasingly reliant on sustainable and efficient energy solutions, the use of GIS technology by utility providers like BEL is a powerful testament to the potential of digital tools in transforming traditional industries.