BEL’s Strategic Move: A 10 MW Battery Storage System in San Pedro Ambergris Caye

In an ambitious effort to meet rising electricity demand, Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) has announced plans to install a 10 MW battery storage system in San Pedro Ambergris Caye. The decision comes in response to Belize’s record peak electricity demand of 16.4 MW in 2023. This move is a strategic component of the Least Cost Expansion Plan (LCEP), a comprehensive 20-year roadmap for meeting the country’s energy needs.

Strategic Vision for Energy Security

Under the LCEP, BEL aims to ensure a secure, reliable and affordable energy supply for Belize. The plan envisions a larger goal of deploying 40 MW of battery storage across the nation. The proposed project on Pescador Drive in San Pedro Ambergris Caye represents the first step in this nationwide rollout.

Commitment to Sustainable Energy Solutions

With construction slated to begin in 2024 and completion expected by 2025, the project underscores BEL’s commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions. The company has not only procured the necessary environmental clearances and permits but also stresses its dedication to community engagement and environmental protection. The battery storage system is a testament to BEL’s mission of enhancing Belize’s quality of life and national development through sustainable energy.

A Future-Proof Energy Blueprint

The 10 MW battery storage system in San Pedro Ambergris Caye is more than just a solution to electricity demand; it is a blueprint for Belize’s energy future. With this project, BEL is setting the stage for a transition to a more resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy system. By investing in advanced energy storage technology, BEL is not just staying ahead of demand but also leading the way in shaping Belize’s energy future.