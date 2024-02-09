Belize's Citrus Farmers: Fighting to Preserve a Legacy Amid Economic and Labor Crises

Johnny Zabaneh, a third-generation citrus farmer and owner of the Maya King citrus farm in Belize's Stann Creek District, is fighting to keep his family legacy alive. With 2,000 acres of citrus trees requiring fertilizer, the economic challenges have become overwhelming. The low prices offered by the local processing factory and the abandonment of the pricing formula have left farmers like Zabaneh struggling to make ends meet.

Advertisment

An Industry on the Brink

The citrus industry in Belize, once a thriving source of income for local farmers, is now facing an existential crisis. For Johnny Zabaneh, keeping his Maya King citrus farm afloat has become increasingly difficult due to a series of interconnected issues. The low prices offered by the processing factory make it nearly impossible for farmers to cover their costs, let alone make a profit.

The abandonment of the pricing formula, which was based on the London market price for concentrated orange juice, has further compounded the problem. The formula ensured farmers could anticipate their earnings and plan accordingly. Without it, they are left at the mercy of the factory's discretion.

Advertisment

A Labor Crisis Amidst Economic Hardship

As if the economic challenges were not enough, citrus farmers are also grappling with a severe labor shortage. The allure of job opportunities in the United States has led to a mass exodus of workers, leaving farms understaffed and unable to maintain their usual production levels.

This labor crisis has forced many farmers to reconsider their crop choices. Sorghum and corn have become more attractive options, as they require less labor and offer more stable pricing. However, for Johnny Zabaneh, the idea of abandoning his family's legacy in citrus farming is not an option.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Uncertainty

Despite the daunting challenges facing the citrus industry, Johnny Zabaneh remains steadfast in his commitment to preserving Maya King's high standards. By employing organic farming practices and offering a diverse range of citrus and mango fruits year-round, he hopes to maintain the farm's reputation for delivering fresh, high-quality produce to its customers.

With nearly 50 years of experience in fruit farming, Joyland Farms has built a solid reputation in the industry. By honoring its commitments and offering competitive prices, the farm has become a symbol of resilience amidst the turmoil engulfing the citrus sector.

As the situation in the Stann Creek District continues to unfold, farmers like Johnny Zabaneh find themselves at a crossroads. With their livelihoods hanging in the balance, they must navigate the treacherous waters of an industry in crisis, all while holding on to the hope that better days lie ahead.

The citrus trees of Maya King stand tall and proud, their branches heavy with the weight of both fruit and history. For Johnny Zabaneh and his fellow farmers, the fight to preserve this legacy is far from over. It is a battle waged not just for their own survival, but for the future of an industry that has long been a cornerstone of their community.