en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Belize’s 2024 Vision: A Commitment to Infrastructure and Housing Development

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:01 am EST
Belize’s 2024 Vision: A Commitment to Infrastructure and Housing Development

In his New Year’s address, Prime Minister John Briceno made a decisive commitment to the people of Belize, revealing the country’s concentrated efforts for infrastructural and housing advancements in the year 2024. The Prime Minister outlined a comprehensive strategy that revolved around enhancing national connectivity, improving daily life, and fostering the sustainable growth of Belize.

Infrastructure Development: More Than Just Roads

The Prime Minister credited the Ministry of Infrastructure Development for significant work done, including the transformation of numerous highways, rural roads, and village streets. Among the achievements, the forthcoming completion of the new Haulover bridge was highlighted. This project, being completed on time and under budget, is set to be a major success in the country’s infrastructure strategy.

Housing Initiative: A Step Towards Equality

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister announced the construction of fifty new starter homes as part of a housing initiative supported by Taiwan. This initiative, targeting the needs of the less privileged, is a clear testament to the government’s broader strategy of providing affordable and quality housing for its citizens.

Port of Belize: A Strategic Asset

In addition to the infrastructure and housing developments, the Prime Minister revealed the government’s decision to buy back the Port of Belize. This decision aligns with the government’s commitment to leverage key assets for national prosperity and is part of the broader economic strategy to improve Belize’s global competitiveness. With the new board set to commence a comprehensive transformation of the Port in 2024, Belize is poised to establish itself as a regional logistic hub, creating new trade and investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister’s address illustrates the government’s thorough approach to national development, marked by a strong emphasis on sustainable growth and a better quality of life for the citizens of Belize. As we move into 2024, the world watches as Belize strives to transform its infrastructure, housing, and economic landscape.

0
Belize
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed

By Salman Khan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Belize's Prime Minister Outlines 2023 Achievements in New Year's Address

By Nimrah Khatoon

Audacious Robbery at Rainbow Town Supermarket: A Disturbing Surge in Local Crime

By BNN Correspondents

Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation ...
@Belize · 11 hours
Belize Achieves Record Employment Levels in 2023: A Look at the Nation ...
heart comment 0
Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023

By Salman Khan

Preseason Football Tournament: Western Championship Kickstarts 2023
Gun Owner Brandon Gillett’s Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings

By Justice Nwafor

Gun Owner Brandon Gillett's Bail Release Complicates Legal Proceedings
Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship

By Salman Khan

Altitude Celebrates Second Consecutive Belize Premier League Championship
Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured

By Geeta Pillai

Single-Vehicle Accident Near San Estevan Bridge: One Injured
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
5 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Road Ahead
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
6 mins
Mali Steps into 2024: A New Era sans UN Peacekeepers
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
7 mins
Donald Trump's Claims of Presidential Immunity Face Legal Challenge
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
9 mins
2024 Rings in 320 New State Laws for Illinois Residents, Spanning from Semi-Automatic Rifle Ban to Minimum Wage Hike
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
13 mins
McKinsey Settles for $78M Over Opioid Crisis Claims
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
15 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
15 mins
American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires' Unpaid Dues
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
16 mins
Break-in at Tannadice Park: Investigation Underway as Dundee United's Home Ground Suffers Damage
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
18 mins
Indiana's 2024 Legislative Session: A Focus on 'Fine-Tuning' Policy
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
15 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
1 hour
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
6 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app