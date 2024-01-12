Belize Prepares for Groundbreaking Ceremonies for New Police Facilities

The Government of Belize, under the stewardship of Minister of Home Affairs, Kareem Musa, has announced the development of several new police facilities across the country. The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) is providing significant financial support for this initiative.

Groundbreaking Ceremonies Across the Country

These new facilities, which include both full police stations and substations, will be located in various districts across the nation. The districts earmarked for development are San Narcisio in the Corozal district, Chetumal Street, Caye Caulker, San Ignacio, Santa Elena, Bella Vista, and an administrative building in Belmopan. The groundbreaking ceremonies for these developments are scheduled to take place within the year.

Speculations on Santa Elena Station Location

The specific location for the Santa Elena Town police station remains undisclosed. However, speculations are rife that it could be situated on La Loma Luz Boulevard. The exact location will likely be revealed during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Enhancing Safety and Security

The construction of these new police facilities is seen as a significant stride in enhancing the safety and security of Belize’s residents. It also signifies the Government’s commitment to improve its law enforcement infrastructure, thereby ensuring a more efficient and effective police service. The financial support from CABEI is a testament to the regional cooperation and solidarity in Central America.