Belize Poultry Association Reviews 2023 Production, Elects New Board at 27th AGM

The Belize Poultry Association (BPA) convened for its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Oakridge Venues in Spanish Lookout, Cayo District, marking a pivotal gathering for poultry producers and stakeholders. The AGM featured the presentation of the 2023 Poultry Report, highlighting last year's production figures, financial health, and poultry health status, alongside the election of a new board to steer the association forward.

2023 Production and Health Insights

Detailed analysis of the 2023 production year was a key focus, with General Manager Armando Cowo providing insights into the industry's performance and challenges. The report underscored significant achievements and areas for improvement, particularly in disease surveillance and management. Dr. Victor Gongora of the Poultry Health Committee elaborated on the ongoing efforts to monitor and control poultry diseases, ensuring the sector's resilience against potential outbreaks.

Financial Health and Consumer Consumption

Financial stability is crucial for the BPA and its members, comprising about 350 businesses and individual farmers, including main producers Quality Poultry and Caribbean Chicken. Director/Treasurer Kenton Plett presented the Financial Report, shedding light on the association's economic standing and strategies for sustainable growth. Additionally, the AGM delved into per capita consumption trends, reflecting the industry's impact on the Belizean diet and economy.

Leadership and Future Directions

Leadership renewal is essential for the BPA, with the AGM serving as a platform for electing a new board of officers. The elections underscore the association's commitment to dynamic governance and strategic planning. BPA Chairman Henry Reimer's address highlighted the future directions and priorities of the association, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and sustainability in Belize's poultry sector.

The BPA's 27th AGM not only showcased the achievements and challenges of the past year but also set the stage for future growth and development. With a focus on health, financial stability, and strong leadership, the Belize Poultry Association is poised to continue its contributions to the country's agricultural landscape, ensuring food security and economic prosperity.