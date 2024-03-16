BEL Enhances Grid Reliability: Key Maintenance on Corozal-Orange Walk Line

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) has embarked on a crucial maintenance operation on the 115KV transmission line spanning from the Buena Vista Substation in Corozal to the Belcogen Substation in Orange Walk. This strategic move aims to replace damaged shield wires, vital for protecting the transmission infrastructure from lightning strikes, thereby enhancing the reliability and efficiency of the power supply to the customers in the region. Scheduled between March 13 and March 20, 2024, this operation underscores BEL's commitment to maintaining a robust and reliable electricity network for its customers.

Advertisment

Protective Measures and Customer Impact

The maintenance work is pivotal in safeguarding the transmission line against lightning strikes, a common cause of power disruptions in the area. During the maintenance period, residents in the Orange Walk District are advised to prepare for two brief, 5-minute power interruptions daily, occurring at 6:00 am and again at 6:00 pm. These measures are part of BEL's strategic approach to minimize inconvenience while ensuring the completion of the maintenance task efficiently and effectively.

Alternative Power Supply Arrangements

Advertisment

While the maintenance work is in progress, the national grid, excluding the areas of Corozal and Orange Walk, will rely on local generation sources for electricity. In contrast, Corozal and Orange Walk districts will receive their power supply from Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE). This arrangement highlights BEL's proactive planning and coordination to ensure a steady and reliable power supply to all its customers, even during maintenance activities. BEL has also committed to keeping the public informed of any further developments or changes to the power supply arrangement during this period.

Implications for Future Reliability

The ongoing maintenance work not only addresses immediate vulnerabilities but also is a part of BEL's broader strategy to enhance the resilience and reliability of the power supply network. By replacing the damaged shield wires, BEL is taking a significant step towards mitigating the risk of unplanned power interruptions, which can have far-reaching impacts on both residential and commercial customers. This initiative is a testament to BEL's dedication to investing in infrastructure improvements, ensuring that the power supply remains stable and reliable for the long term.