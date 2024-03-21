Allan Pollard Clinches Belize City Deputy Mayor Role Again, Defeats Kaya Cattouse in 7-3 Vote

In a significant development within the Belize City Council, Allan Pollard has been re-elected as deputy Mayor, triumphing over Kaya Cattouse in a decisive 7-3 vote. This election marks Pollard's return to the role, underscoring the continuing confidence of the council members in his leadership abilities, despite Mayor Bernard Wagner's expressed preference for a female deputy mayor to promote gender inclusivity.

Re-election Amidst Calls for Gender Inclusivity

Mayor Bernard Wagner, immediately after the municipal election victory on March 6, advocated for a female deputy mayor, highlighting the need for women's empowerment and inclusion. Despite this, and Cattouse's strong showing at the polls, Pollard, who previously replaced Micah Goodin in 2018, was chosen by the council members. Pollard's re-election is seen as a testament to his leadership and service record, although it diverges from the mayor's vision for female representation in city leadership roles.

Leadership and Service at the Fore

Pollard, in response to his victory, expressed humility and gratitude for the continued support from his colleagues. He emphasized the importance of serving the Belize City community and assured that he would ensure the smooth operation of the city in the mayor's absence. Addressing rumors about his expectations for the vote, Pollard clarified that he welcomed the council's decision, respecting the democratic process and the mayor's preference for a female deputy mayor.

Implications for Belize City's Governance

The selection of the deputy mayor, though a yearly decision, sets the tone for the council's priorities and leadership dynamics. While Pollard's re-election might seem at odds with the mayor's gender inclusivity goals, it also reflects the council's preference for experienced leadership. This event may spark discussions on gender representation in political roles and the balance between experience and inclusivity in governance.