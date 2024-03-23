2023 Sees Decline in Exports but Boost in Local Agriculture, Says Minister Jose Mai

After witnessing a remarkable growth in agricultural exports from 2020 to 2022, 2023 marked a challenging year influenced by climate change and a downturn in the citrus industry, according to Minister of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE) Jose Abelardo Mai during the Budget Debate. Despite the export challenges, Mai highlighted a significant upturn in local agriculture production aimed at the domestic market.

Impact of Climate Change on Agriculture

Minister Mai pinpointed climate change as a critical factor affecting agricultural yields in 2023, particularly impacting corn and soybean production due to temperature spikes during crucial flowering stages. The citrus industry's exports fell to a historic low, contributing to the overall decline in traditional agricultural exports from $462.5 million in 2022 to $390.3 million.

Local Market Sees Agricultural Uplift

Despite the export decline, Mai reported a significant boost in local agricultural production across various sectors, including sugar, bananas, and livestock, attributing this growth to the redirection of resources towards meeting domestic demands. This shift not only addressed the immediate needs of the local market but also laid the groundwork for the revival of struggling traditional exports.

Looking Ahead: Revival and Resilience

As 2023 unfolds, Minister Mai remains optimistic about the future of Belize's agriculture, noting signs of revival in every sector previously facing downturns. This resilience underscores the importance of adaptability and the potential for recovery even in the face of adverse conditions such as climate change and economic fluctuations.