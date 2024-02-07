Belize Stands with Chile in Wake of Devastating Wildfires, Calls for Global Climate Action

In an act of international solidarity, the Government of Belize, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has extended its deepest condolences to Chile, particularly the families affected by the catastrophic wildfires in the Valparaiso region. The Belizean Ministry's statement recognizes the profound loss of life and property, painting a picture of devastation that has gripped Chile in recent weeks.

Advertisment

Fire's Fury in Chile's Valparaiso Region

The wildfires, fueled by intense heatwaves associated with El Niño and amplified by climate change, have been merciless. They have not only claimed at least 131 lives, with 112 confirmed fatalities and several more still missing, but also razed large swathes of land, burning over 9,700 hectares. The destruction caused by the flames has been immense, consuming between 3,100 and 6,100 homes and reducing entire neighborhoods to ash.

Chile's Response and International Solidarity

Advertisment

In response to the escalating crisis, President Gabriel Boric declared a state of emergency, enabling deployment of additional resources and military intervention. Alongside this, a health alert has been issued in the region, acknowledging the profound public health implications of this disaster. Belize joins other nations, including Monaco, in expressing condolences and support to Chile during this challenging period.

Call to Global Action on Climate Change

The Belizean Ministry's message goes beyond a simple expression of sympathy. It calls for strengthening the global commitment to climate policies, aiming to mitigate the frequency of such devastating natural disasters. The wildfires in Chile, which have seen a dramatic increase over the last decade with 1.7 million hectares burned, serve as a stark reminder of the impacts of climate change. The current crisis underscores the urgent need for collaborative, international action to address the challenges posed by climate change and prevent future disasters of this magnitude.

In summary, while firefighters in Chile continue to battle the deadly blazes, nations worldwide are uniting in shared grief and resolve. The Belizean Ministry's message underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the challenges of climate change, and the need to stand together in the face of adversity.