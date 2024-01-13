en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Volvo Cars Halts Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns: A Look into Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Volvo Cars Halts Production Amid Red Sea Security Concerns: A Look into Global Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

Volvo Cars, a Sweden-based car manufacturer predominantly owned by China’s Geely, has declared a momentary cessation in production at its Gent, Belgium facility. This halt, scheduled for a duration of three days in the ensuing week, is a consequence of delayed gearbox deliveries. The disruption in the supply chain has been traced back to the prevailing security concerns in the Red Sea, where a series of attacks on shipping vessels have transpired.

Red Sea Security Complications Affecting Global Supply Chains

This interruption marks Volvo Cars as the second automaker, following Tesla, to reveal a production halt resulting from the security issues in the Red Sea. The attacks, reportedly by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, have disturbed one of the world’s most crucial shipping lanes. It has led to the diversion of container vessels to circumvent the Suez Canal and travel via southern Africa, thus adding approximately 10 days and $1 million in fuel expenses to a journey from Asia to Europe.

The Ripple Effect on the Automotive Industry

The standoff in the Red Sea has not only affected Volvo but also extends to other automakers, leading to substantial disruptions in shipping schedules and dramatically higher shipping expenses. This situation has exposed a potential weak point in automakers’ supply chains, impacting the production and supply of key components from Asia and China.

The recent events with Volvo Cars serve as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of international automotive production to regional conflicts and shipping vulnerabilities. It underscores the complex and interwoven nature of global supply chains and the significant impact geopolitical tensions can have on them. The announcement by the spokesperson from Volvo Cars illuminates the wider implications of such geopolitical crises on international trade and production.

0
Automotive Belgium
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
30 mins ago
VinFast Aims for US Electric Vehicle Tax Credits, Aligns with Inflation Reduction Act
In the arena of the electric vehicle (EV) industry, the Vietnamese manufacturer, VinFast Auto Ltd., is setting its sights on a significant milestone. The company is currently paving the path to meet the stringent supplier requirements of the Inflation Reduction Act, a piece of legislation that forms a critical part of US President Joe Biden’s
VinFast Aims for US Electric Vehicle Tax Credits, Aligns with Inflation Reduction Act
Mobilisights: Pioneering the Future of Connected Vehicle Applications
2 hours ago
Mobilisights: Pioneering the Future of Connected Vehicle Applications
Lion Electric Co's Notable Trading Day: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance
2 hours ago
Lion Electric Co's Notable Trading Day: A Deep Dive into the Stock's Performance
Marelli Unveils Groundbreaking Automotive Lighting Systems at CES 2024
1 hour ago
Marelli Unveils Groundbreaking Automotive Lighting Systems at CES 2024
4WD vs AWD: A Comprehensive Guide to Vehicle Traction Systems
1 hour ago
4WD vs AWD: A Comprehensive Guide to Vehicle Traction Systems
Dodge Stirs Speculation with Mysterious Teaser of Potential Charger Successor
2 hours ago
Dodge Stirs Speculation with Mysterious Teaser of Potential Charger Successor
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
53 seconds
South Korean Court Orders MBC to Correct Report on President Yoon's Hot Mic Remarks
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
2 mins
Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Celebrates Supreme Court Victory
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
5 mins
Umkhonto weSizwe Party Sparks Controversy: ANC's Logo or Deeper Offense?
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
8 mins
Barbados' Volleyball Star Shonte Seale Signs Contract with Kazakhstan's Amaty
UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen
9 mins
UK and US to Initiate Air Strikes on Ansar Allah in Yemen
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
10 mins
ANC Gears Up for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Key Figures and Priorities
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
12 mins
Jamaica's High Road Fatality Rate: PAHO Calls for Urgent Intersectoral Action
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
12 mins
Thrilling Day of Horse Racing Ahead at Warwick Racecourse
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
12 mins
Whoopi Goldberg Stands Up for Taylor Swift Against Conspiracy Theory
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
46 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app