Study Highlights the Impact of Climate on Solar Module Degradation and Inverter Reliability

In a groundbreaking study published in the journal Heliyon, a team of scientists from Hasselt University, Belgium, has shed light on the role of climatic conditions in the degradation of solar modules and the subsequent implications on the reliability of power electronics in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The research, titled "Assessing the impact of PV panel climate-based degradation rates on inverter reliability in grid-connected solar energy systems," points out the shortcomings of the prevalent practice of using uniform climate-based degradation rates for PV systems across varying climate zones.

Need for Climate-Specific Degradation Rates

The scientists argue that this one-size-fits-all approach can lead to skewed estimations of PV system lifetimes and mislead the reliability assessments of critical power electronics, such as inverters. They underscore the importance of tailoring these degradation rates based on the specific climatic conditions of a region.

Impact on Inverter Reliability

The researchers conducted a meticulous evaluation of panel degradation rates in three distinct climatic settings: Genk, Belgium, representing a moderate climate; Accra, Ghana, representing a hot and humid climate; and Kabd, Kuwait, signifying a hot and dry climate. Employing a physics-based approach that integrated meteorological data and panel parameters, the study revealed the susceptibility of insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) in PV inverters to high temperatures.

Harnessing Simulations for Accurate Predictions

Through simulations, the study demonstrated that PV systems in hotter climates, like Kabd, are prone to experience reduced inverter lifespans due to thermal stresses, irrespective of the intrinsic PV degradation. The research accentuates the need for tailored inverter parameters in regions experiencing hot and arid climates, to safeguard the reliability of PV systems.

Implications of the Study

The findings of the study have significant implications for the design and reliability of PV systems, particularly in hot and dry climates. They stress the need for a more nuanced approach that considers an array of factors and parameters when determining the reliability of a PV inverter and its switching device in different climatic zones. By doing so, it is possible to ensure that PV inverters are designed with parameters above the standard value, enhancing their reliability in challenging climatic conditions.