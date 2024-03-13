Ryan Gosling Honors Eva Mendes's Pet with French-Speaking Dog in 'The Fall Guy'

Ryan Gosling's latest cinematic endeavor, 'The Fall Guy', not only entertains but also pays a unique tribute to a special member of his family. During the film's premiere at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, Gosling revealed an intriguing behind-the-scenes fact: the movie features a French-speaking dog, inspired by his wife Eva Mendes's late pet, Hugo. This personal homage adds a heartwarming layer to the action-packed narrative.

Inspiration Behind the Canine Character

The film, directed by David Leitch, known for his work on 'Atomic Blonde' and 'Bullet Train', stars Gosling as a stunt man embroiled in a murder mystery. Along his journey, he's accompanied by an Australian Kelpie named Jean Claude, who only responds to French commands. This quirky trait, Gosling shared, is a nod to Hugo, Mendes's Belgian Malinois, who was trained as an attack dog and similarly, only understood French. "I miss that dude," Gosling expressed, highlighting the emotional connection to the film's four-legged star.

A Fresh Element in Action Choreography

Leitch elaborated on the addition of Jean Claude to the film, emphasizing how animals can introduce new dynamics into action scenes. He stated, "When you're in an action scene, you're always trying to give yourself problems to solve to make the choreography fresh." The inclusion of a dog not only brought a unique challenge but also, according to Leitch, allowed the character to take on a life of its own, enriching the film's narrative fabric.

Public Reaction and Gosling's Viral Moments

Gosling's affinity for dogs made headlines earlier the same week when his delighted reaction to seeing Messi the dog, from 'Anatomy of The Fall', clapping at the Oscars went viral. This moment, along with Gosling's tribute to Mendes's pet in 'The Fall Guy', underscores the actor's genuine love for animals. Additionally, Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars, alongside footage of him with Mendes and their shared moments of joy over their pets, has endeared him further to fans and audiences worldwide.

The addition of a French-speaking dog to 'The Fall Guy' not only serves as a heartfelt homage to a cherished pet but also illustrates the profound ways personal experiences can influence and enrich creative work. As Gosling continues to navigate his career, his ability to intertwine personal elements with his professional projects remains a testament to his versatility and depth as an actor. The film, set for release on May 3, 2024, promises not only high-octane action but also a tender look at the bonds between humans and their animal companions.