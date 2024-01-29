Port of Antwerp Achieves 16-Meter Draft, Welcomes World's Largest Container Ships

In a landmark development that could change the dynamics of global maritime trade, the Port of Antwerp has accomplished a feat of engineering prowess: increasing its ship draft capacity to 16 meters. This achievement allows it to accommodate the world's largest container ships, effectively positioning Antwerp as a principal port of call on the world's busiest trade routes.

Years of Preparation Culminate in Success

For the past three years, Antwerp's port authorities, engineers, and maritime professionals have worked relentlessly to make this vision a reality. The process involved six meticulous test voyages, each tweaking and perfecting the parameters for the final outcome. The last trial involved the MSC Raya, which navigated the Deurganck dock with considerable success, paving the way for the validation of the draft increase.

The First Arrival: MSC Aurora

The final validation of this remarkable journey came with the arrival of MSC Aurora, which became the first container ship to sail to Antwerp with a draft of 16 meters under normal admission policy. The ship's successful docking marked a new era in the port's history, one where it stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the world's most advanced and capable ports.

Collaboration: The Key to Success

Integral to this achievement was the collaboration between various entities. MSC Belgium, pilots, traffic controllers of the Maritime Services and Coast Agency (MDK), Dutch pilots, the Joint Nautical Authority (GNA), and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges all played crucial roles in reaching this milestone. The journey began with the arrival of the MSC Regulus on March 1, 2021, and continued with successful test voyages by the MSC Rapallo, MSC Diletta, MSC Isabella, and MSC Tessa. The latter achieved the record 16-meter draft on October 2, 2023.

The Impact: A Global Competitive Advantage

The repercussions of this achievement extend far beyond Antwerp's docks. The increased draft capacity at the Deurganck dock is estimated to yield an additional 1000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs), significantly enhancing the port's capabilities and throughput. Annick De Ridder, Vice-Mayor of Antwerp and President of the board of directors of Port of Antwerp-Bruges, emphasized the importance of accommodating the largest ships for Antwerp's global economic position and competitiveness, a sentiment echoed by stakeholders worldwide.