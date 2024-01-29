Orange Belgium Set to Release H2 and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Renowned telecommunications operator, Orange Belgium, has declared its intent to publish its financial results for the second half and full year of 2023 on February 9, 2024, at 07:00 Central European Time. The announcement comes with an invite for investors and analysts to engage in an online web conference and audio call to deliberate on the results, bringing them up to speed on the company's performance.

Direct Engagement with Leadership

The conference, scheduled for 11:00 am CET the same day, offers an opportunity for direct engagement with Orange Belgium's leadership. Participants are given the flexibility to register for the conference via a link provided by the company. For those who prefer, there is an option to partake solely in the audio call. This direct conversation with company leadership underscores Orange Belgium's commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Access to Information Post-Event

In a bid to ensure accessibility, a recorded version of the session will be made available for download on the company's website after the event. Additionally, the press release and a toolkit containing the results will be accessible in the financial section of Orange Belgium's corporate website. This move aligns with the company's policy of maintaining transparency and providing stakeholders with readily available information.

Orange Belgium: A Leader in Telecommunication Services

Orange Belgium, a branch of the global telecommunications group Orange, offers a comprehensive range of services. Catering to private clients with mobile, internet, and TV services, the company also provides businesses with mobile and fixed-line services. An enduring commitment to its high-performance mobile network allows Orange Belgium to support multiple generations of wireless technology, from 2G to the latest 5G. This commitment to innovation and service quality secures Orange Belgium's place as a leader in telecommunications.