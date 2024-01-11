en English
Belgium

One Rep Global Partners with Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp to Cater to Indian Travelers

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
One Rep Global Partners with Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp to Cater to Indian Travelers

In a significant move that echoes the changing tastes of Indian travelers, One Rep Global has forged a partnership with Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp, a premier luxury hotel located in Belgium. This collaboration is set to expand One Rep Global’s sales, marketing, and PR representation services in India, while offering an enriching experience that marries natural splendor, historical significance, and unparalleled luxury.

Stepping into History with Modern Amenities

A member of the prestigious Leading Hotels of the World, Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp is a 5-star superior hotel nestled in the heart of Antwerp’s city center. With a building that traces its roots back to 800 years, the hotel effortlessly blends history with contemporary comfort. From a 14th-century infirmary and chapel to top-tier restaurants and a spa, the property has been transformed into a luxury oasis, preserving its historical essence while integrating modern amenities.

Reflecting Evolving Preferences of Indian Travelers

Hemant Mediratta, the Founder & CEO of One Rep Global, noted that the partnership mirrors the evolving preferences of Indian travelers who are increasingly seeking a mix of luxury, history, and tranquility. Sanjay Arya from K.F.T. Holidays underlined Antwerp’s allure for Indians, noting its thriving diamond trade and the globally renowned Tomorrowland music festival, further enhancing the city’s appeal.

Artisanal Details and Historical Elements in Design

The hotel’s 108 rooms and suites are a testament to attention to detail, meticulously designed with artisanal elements that respect the property’s historical roots. Sandrine Versavel, the Director of Sales & Marketing at Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp, expressed pride in the collaboration with One Rep Global. This partnership, she said, is a commitment to strengthening the hotel’s global presence and to redefining hospitality.

The collaboration between One Rep Global and Botanic Sanctuary Antwerp is expected to pique the interest of Indian travelers, enticing them with a unique blend of history, nature, and luxury.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

