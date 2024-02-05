NS Partners Europe S.A. Declares Reduced Shareholding in IBA

Ion Beam Applications (IBA), a world-renowned leader in proton therapy for cancer treatment, has received a transparency notification from NS Partners Europe S.A., as per the stipulations of Article 14 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007. This notification was disclosed on February 1, 2024, and pertains to a change in NS Partners Europe S.A.'s shareholding in IBA.

Holdings Dropped Below 1% Threshold

According to the transparency notification, NS Partners Europe S.A.'s holdings in IBA dropped beneath the 1% threshold on October 27, 2023. NS Partners Europe S.A. serves as the Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) for the fund Lux-Investment Professionals SICAV-FIS S.A., which exercises its voting rights at its discretion.

No Significant Natural Person Control

The notification further highlighted that no natural person possesses a significant share of voting rights or capital in IBA. Hence, the reins of control lie with board members Paolo FARAONE, Christophe LENTSCHAT, and Grégoire NOTZ.

Admission of Control Process Miscalculation

NS Partners Europe S.A. acknowledged a miscalculation in their control processes, and as a corrective measure, has implemented additional risk system controls to ensure compliance in the future.

IBA's Global Impact

IBA, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, specializes in particle accelerator technology. With a workforce of approximately 2,000 employees globally, IBA provides a range of services in proton therapy, industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, publicly listed on the EURONEXT stock exchange, is also a certified B Corporation, adhering to high standards of social and environmental performance.