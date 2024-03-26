Modi and De Croo Commit to Peace in West Asia, Ukraine; Strengthen India-Belgium Ties

On March 26, 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Alexander De Croo engaged in a crucial dialogue, aiming to reinforce the foundations of peace and security in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This significant conversation not only highlighted the robust bilateral relationship between India and Belgium but also underscored the leaders' commitment to addressing global challenges collaboratively.

Enhancing Bilateral Cooperation

The two prime ministers delved into discussions on a wide array of sectors with the potential for mutual growth and collaboration. From trade and investment to clean technologies and defense, the dialogue was comprehensive. Modi's commendation of De Croo for the successful First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels further solidified the intention to deepen ties in the nuclear energy sector. This is in line with India's ambition to triple its nuclear power generation capacity by 2030, aiming for nuclear energy to account for a significant share of the country's electricity mix by 2047.

Commitment to Global Peace and Security

Amidst the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, Modi and De Croo's conversation was timely. Their agreement to enhance cooperation for the early restoration of peace and security in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict is a testament to their leadership and dedication to global stability. This accord is particularly poignant as it comes under the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, highlighting the strategic importance of the India-EU partnership.

Strengthening the India-EU Strategic Partnership

The leaders' discussion on further bolstering the India-EU Strategic Partnership underlines the evolving dynamics of international relations. With Belgium at the helm of the EU Council, there's a unique opportunity to advance collaborations in sectors critical to the future, such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, and green hydrogen. The upcoming royal trade mission to India is a clear indicator of the flourishing commercial relations between the two countries, setting a promising trajectory for the India-EU partnership.

The dialogue between Modi and De Croo is a shining example of how nations can come together to foster not only bilateral but also global peace and prosperity. As the world grapples with geopolitical tensions and the quest for sustainable development, the India-Belgium partnership stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the power of diplomacy and international cooperation.