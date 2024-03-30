Marvin Gaye's Unheard Music Found in Belgium: New Global Hit Possible After 40 Years

Forty years posthumously, Marvin Gaye continues to influence the music world, as a significant discovery in Belgium brings to light unheard music from the Prince of Motown. This revelation could potentially add to his legendary status, offering fans a new chapter in the singer's illustrious career.

From Ostend to Global Headlines

Marvin Gaye's move to Ostend, Belgium, in a bid to escape his troubles and addictions, led to a prolific period in his career, culminating in the hit 'Sexual Healing.' Unbeknownst to many, this period also produced a treasure trove of material, including 66 demos of new songs, hidden away for over four decades. This collection, left with Charles Dumolin's family, has now resurfaced, thanks to Belgian lawyer Alex Trappeniers. The archive's authenticity has been confirmed, with items ranging from stage costumes to notebooks and, most importantly, never-before-heard music that could rival Gaye's greatest hits.

A Glimpse into Marvin's Creative Genius

The process of categorizing and assessing the newly discovered tapes revealed a breadth of material that showcases Marvin Gaye's enduring talent. Among the 66 demos, there are complete songs and segments that echo the quality of '<a href="https://ca.news.yahoo.com/marvin-g