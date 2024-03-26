Japanese Chocolatier Yasushi Sasaki Named Brussels' Best, Blends Cultures to Conquer Belgium

When Yasushi Sasaki left Japan for Belgium at 19, he was uncertain of his future. Fast forward to today, at 52, he has been crowned Brussels' chocolatier of the year by the prestigious Gault&Millau food guide, a testament to his mastery over chocolate and his unique blend of Japanese and Belgian cultures.

From Novice to 'Flavour Wizard'

Sasaki's journey from a young man with no French language skills and no clear path, to a celebrated chocolatier is nothing short of remarkable. Originally from Nara, Japan, Sasaki embarked on his chocolatier journey with enthusiasm and a willingness to learn from scratch. Embracing his new life in Belgium, known globally for its chocolate, he dove into the craft, experimenting and refining his skills. His dedication turned his passion into a profession, leading him to become what Gault&Millau describes as a 'flavour wizard'. Sasaki's chocolates are a blend of meticulous Japanese precision and the rich, indulgent flavors of Belgian tradition.

Inspiration and Artisanship

In his workshop in Brussels, Sasaki combines traditional Belgian techniques with flavors reminiscent of his Japanese heritage. He explains how not all Japanese flavors are suitable for chocolate, but green tea and yuzu, a citrus fruit, marry well with his creations. His commitment to quality is evident in his choice of suppliers, such as sourcing green tea directly from Kyoto. This meticulous attention to detail and quality, along with his innovative flavor combinations, have set his creations apart in the competitive world of Belgian chocolate.

Impact and Future Endeavors

The recognition by Gault&Millau has had a significant impact on Sasaki's business, with a sudden increase in turnover of 20 to 30 percent. Despite the surge in demand, Sasaki remains committed to his craft rather than expansion. He continues to focus on creating high-quality chocolates, staying true to his unique blend of Japanese and Belgian chocolatier traditions. As he prepares for the upcoming Easter season, a busy time for chocolatiers, Sasaki reflects on his journey with humility and gratitude, ready to continue his pursuit of chocolate perfection.

Yasushi Sasaki's story is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the blending of cultures. His success challenges traditional notions of chocolate making and highlights the global nature of culinary art. As Sasaki continues to innovate and inspire, his chocolates serve as a delicious reminder of the beauty that can emerge when worlds collide.