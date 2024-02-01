Italpress and Belga News Agency Forge Partnership to Broaden Euro-Mediterranean Coverage

Italian news agency, Italpress, has announced a strategic partnership with Brussels-based, Belga News Agency. This collaboration signifies a landmark expansion for Italpress in its coverage of foreign information, further extending its international footprint. The agency is already present in various locations, including Valletta through a collaboration with Malta News Agency, a correspondent office in New York, and a partnership with Iraq International News Agency.

Italpress: Broadening Horizons

Steered by Gaspare Borsellino, Italpress seeks to enhance its journalistic coverage across the Euro-Mediterranean region. Borsellino emphasizes that this partnership is in alignment with Italpress's Euro-Mediterranean roots and its mission to deliver dedicated news in English and Arabic to the Mediterranean. The agency produces a diverse range of news content, including television formats, video services, and podcasts. Additionally, it provides communication services for various organizations.

Belga News Agency: A Commitment to Exceptional Coverage

Patrick Lacroix, CEO of Belga News Agency, views this partnership as a testament to their commitment to providing exceptional news coverage across Europe. He perceives this collaboration as a progressive step in their growth trajectory. Belga News Agency offers multimedia news 24/7 to a wide range of Belgian stakeholders, encompassing a diverse spectrum of news categories.

The strategic partnership between Italpress and Belga News Agency is poised to broaden the coverage of foreign information, specifically in the Euro-Mediterranean region. This partnership not only marks a key advancement for Italpress in the domain of international news reporting but also reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive, high-quality news to its audience.