Innovative Craftsmanship at Collectible Brussels: ÆTHER/MASS Unveils Four Exceptional Designs

At the forefront of design innovation, Davy Grosemans' ÆTHER/MASS design studio has once again defied traditional expectations by unveiling four new objects at the Collectible fair in Brussels. These creations embody the studio's commitment to experimental collaborations that leverage unique materials and production techniques. Grosemans, by limiting editions to just 12 pieces, ensures each project remains a testament to expressive, one-of-a-kind craftsmanship.

Advertisment

Fusion of Art and Craftsmanship

"Working with skilled craftsmen is the guiding principle in my work," Grosemans emphasizes, highlighting the scarcity of authentic craftsmen with an in-depth knowledge of their materials. The latest collection showcases the fruitful collaborations between ÆTHER/MASS and workshops specializing in metalwork, including aluminum, wrought iron, and mirror-polished stainless steel. Each piece, from the Exposure cabinet to the Beam lamp, showcases the intrinsic beauty of its material, brought to the forefront through expert craftsmanship.

Breaking Boundaries with Design

Advertisment

The Exposure cabinet, a collaboration with CasimirAteliers, challenges conventional design by integrating doors seamlessly into its structure, thus redefining their function. The Aperture table, in partnership with the artisans of Alton, dazzles with a surface punctuated by circular perforations, showcasing how subtraction can add depth to design. Meanwhile, Dujardyn's Forge candelabra and Alton's Beam lamp each tells a story of creation, merging form with function in ways that captivate and inspire.

Reimagining the Role of the Object

The new collection not only highlights the exceptional craftsmanship but also challenges the viewers' perceptions of functionality and aesthetics. Each piece, from the thought-provoking designs of the Exposure cabinet and Aperture table to the evocative forms of the Forge candelabra and Beam lamp, invites contemplation on the role of objects in our spaces. ÆTHER/MASS's commitment to innovation and collaboration shines through, offering a glimpse into the future of design where artistry and craftsmanship converge.

Through these latest creations, ÆTHER/MASS not only reaffirms its position at the cutting edge of design but also celebrates the timeless value of craftsmanship. As these pieces find their place in homes and galleries, they stand as bold statements on the power of collaboration, the beauty of materials, and the endless possibilities of imagination. The studio's work, especially with this latest unveiling at Collectible Brussels, continues to push the boundaries of design, ensuring that each piece not only serves a function but also tells a unique story.