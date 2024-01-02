en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belgium

Harlem Globetrotters Set to ‘Spread Game’ in Belgium

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Harlem Globetrotters Set to ‘Spread Game’ in Belgium

They are often fondly referred to as the pioneers of basketball artistry. The Harlem Globetrotters, a name synonymous with high-flying dunks, comedic antics, and an unwavering commitment to family-friendly entertainment, are returning to Belgium. This return is part of their ‘Spread Game Tour’, and the team is all set to captivate audiences at the Lotto Arena in Antwerp on October 6, followed by a spectacle at the DÔME in Charleroi on October 7. This is not their first rendezvous with Belgian fans. The Globetrotters, with their 93-year-old legacy, have consistently selected different cities in the country to showcase their unique skills.

Carving a Niche in Sports Entertainment

What sets the Harlem Globetrotters apart is their combination of athleticism, theatre, and comedy. This unique blend has seen them play more than 26,000 exhibition games across 100 countries. Their contribution to basketball extends beyond entertainment, as their influence has earned them a place in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They are also known for their signature song, ‘Sweet Georgia Brown’, and they hold several Guinness World Records. One such record is a successful basketball shot from an airplane by William ‘Bull’ Bullard.

Legacy of Noteworthy Athletes and Honorary Members

The Globetrotters are more than just a basketball team. They have featured noteworthy athletes like Wilt Chamberlain and have honored celebrities like Nelson Mandela as honorary members. Interestingly, despite their name, the team’s first game in Harlem was not until 1968. Their roster has included players of extreme heights, from the shortest at 5’2″ to the tallest at 7’8″.

Anticipated Return to Belgium

The upcoming shows in Belgium, organized by Greenhouse Talent, are being highly anticipated. They promise to be a high-level spectacle that will cater to fans who have missed their performances during the COVID period. As the Globetrotters gear up to ‘Spread Game’ in Belgium, fans can expect a mesmerizing display of basketball artistry that has enthralled audiences worldwide for over nine decades.

0
Belgium
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GBL Contracts NAV, Holds Significant Share of Its Issued Capital

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Georgia Congratulates Belgium as It Assumes EU Council Presidency

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Belgium's Renewable Energy Outpaces Fossil Fuels in Historic First

By Shivani Chauhan

Renewables Surpass Fossil Fuels in Belgium's Energy Mix for the First Time

By Mazhar Abbas

The Power of the Pen: How Opinion Pieces Boost Scientists' Careers ...
@Belgium · 2 hours
The Power of the Pen: How Opinion Pieces Boost Scientists' Careers ...
heart comment 0
Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers

By Nitish Verma

Belgian Social Elections: Crucial Milestones and Obligations for Employers
Belgium’s Central Bank in Predicament as Governor’s Mandate Expires Amid Political Stalemate

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Belgium's Central Bank in Predicament as Governor's Mandate Expires Amid Political Stalemate
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season

By Salman Khan

Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Belgian Government Extends Central Banker’s Term Amid Political Uncertainty

By BNN Correspondents

Belgian Government Extends Central Banker's Term Amid Political Uncertainty
Latest Headlines
World News
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
1 min
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
1 min
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
1 min
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
1 min
Abuse Guardian Strengthens Legal Support for Victims of Medical Practitioner Sexual Abuse
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
1 min
2024 Golf Season: A Year of Thrilling Swings and Remarkable Performances
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
1 min
Missouri Football's Strategic Use of Transfer Portal Bolsters Defense Line-Up
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
1 min
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
1 min
Isaiah Buggs Hints at Detroit Lions Departure as Alim McNeill Readies for Return
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
1 min
New Year's Resolutions and Their Impact on Fitness and Pharmaceutical Stocks
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
12 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
16 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
19 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
52 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app