Belgium

Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Ex-Prime Minister of Belgium Highlights Potential for Strengthened India-EU Relations

In a recent address at Woxsen University’s International Conclave, former Prime Minister of Belgium, Yves Leterme, underscored the potential of leveraging India’s democratic heritage and English language proficiency to strengthen India-Belgium and India-EU relations. The conclave, themed ‘India-EU as Strategic Partners for the Future of Higher Education’, served as a platform for discussing possibilities of enhanced collaboration between India and the European Union.

India-Belgium Relations and Bilateral Trade

Leterme drew parallels between Belgium’s multi-lingual and democratic traditions and India’s rich democratic heritage. Discussing the existing bilateral trade between the two nations, he highlighted key sectors such as machinery, diamonds, pharmaceuticals, and textiles. Leterme acknowledged the significant investments made by companies like Mittal and Tata, indicating a promising trajectory for future economic collaboration.

The Role of Educational Exchanges

The former Prime Minister emphasized the importance of India’s English language proficiency in strengthening its ties with the EU. He proposed the establishment of an Erasmus-like program tailored for Indian students, stressing the need for educational exchanges as a means to deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Key Domains for India-EU Cooperation

Leterme outlined four critical domains for India-EU cooperation: transport, energy, the digital world, and people-to-people ties. He placed a particular emphasis on transport infrastructure and energy consumption. The ex-Prime Minister urged for a diversified geopolitical landscape to mitigate tensions among global powers. He encouraged a focus on free trade and economic collaboration to foster stronger ties.

Vishal Khurma, CEO of Woxsen University, echoed Leterme’s sentiments, adding that Indian universities like Woxsen are well-positioned to provide young talent adept in STEM disciplines to meet Europe’s corporate needs, particularly in light of Europe’s aging population.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

