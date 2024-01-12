Ester Manas: Redefining Fashion with Inclusive Designs

Body inclusivity and a female perspective in design are the hallmarks of Ester Manas, a fashion brand making waves in the Paris Fashion Week scene. Founded in 2019 by Belgian pair Ester Manas and Balthazar Delepierre, the label has etched its name on the global fashion radar with its one-size-fits-all designs, embracing a wide spectrum of body types, up to 5X.

Championing the Female Form

At the heart of Ester Manas’ philosophy is the celebration of the female form through the female gaze. Their mission is to offer clothing that is both expressive and feminine. The brand’s signature dress, a versatile tulle creation, exemplifies this ethos. It has not only been recognized in the fashion industry but has also found a place in The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition, a testament to its artistic merit and innovative design.

A Journey of Innovation

The founders, who tied the knot in 2023, first crossed paths while studying at La Cambre in Brussels. Their collective vision and shared passion for fashion led to the creation of Ester Manas. Their innovative approach to design and sizing has won them accolades, including the Andam Fashion Award’s Special Prize, which came with a grant of 100,000. But instead of investing these funds in a runway show, they chose to expand their product lines, adding outerwear, leatherwear, and knitwear to their repertoire.

Shaping the Future of Fashion

As they gear up for their fall 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week, Ester Manas continues to be a trailblazer, challenging industry norms and advocating for clothing inclusivity. With every collection, they aim to change the industry’s mindset, one inclusive design at a time. Their upcoming show promises to unveil new categories of inclusive clothing, further reinforcing their commitment to celebrating women’s forms through the female gaze, and designing clothing that unites and empowers all women.