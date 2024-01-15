Culinary and Literary Cultures Intersect in Belgian Initiative to Preserve Vietnamese Heritage

In a unique fusion of gastronomy and literature, a new initiative has been launched to safeguard and promote Vietnam’s language and culture among its diaspora in Belgium. A collaboration between the YouTube channel Viet Happiness Station and the General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium (GAVB), the project involves setting up bookcases in Vietnamese eateries that offer a plethora of bilingual books in Vietnamese, coupled with French or English.

A Cultural Hub in the Heart of Belgium

The Hanoi Station bookcase has emerged as a cultural hub, housing over 300 book titles across a wide range of genres. It has become a magnet for Vietnamese people of all ages, sparking conversations and fostering a sense of community. Elder Vietnamese expatriates, such as 75-year-old Le Van Vong, find the initiative an invaluable resource to upkeep their linguistic skills and broaden their wisdom.

Uniting Cultures and Generations

The project’s driving force, Kieu Bich Huong, has expressed ambitions to extend the project’s reach by arranging activities that will allow lovers of Vietnamese culture to borrow books and engage with Vietnamese writers and poets. This initiative trails the successful establishment of the first bookcase at Pho Sure restaurant in Ostende city, bolstered by various organizations including Kim Dong Publishing House, Phu nu (Women) Publishing House, Dong A Books JSC, GAVB, the Vietnamese Embassy in Belgium, and other individual patrons.

A Novel Approach to Cultural Preservation

This innovative project is a testament to the power of cultural preservation in the face of globalization. By intersecting the culinary and literary cultures of Vietnam, it offers a unique platform for the Vietnamese diaspora in Belgium to connect with their roots and share their heritage. It also serves as a model for other communities seeking innovative ways to preserve and promote their own languages and cultures in foreign lands.