Agriculture

Circular Matters and StoneCycling Innovate with CornWall: A Sustainable Interior Cladding

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Circular Matters and StoneCycling Innovate with CornWall: A Sustainable Interior Cladding

Belgium startup Circular Matters and Dutch company StoneCycling have joined forces to create a sustainable solution to interior design with the creation of CornWall, an innovative interior cladding derived from corn cobs, a widely available agricultural waste product. In an era where sustainability is not just a trend but a necessity, CornWall offers a green alternative to traditional ceramic wall tiles or plastic laminate.

From Corn to Wall: An Innovative Process

The production process is intriguingly simple and remarkably efficient. It involves the collection, drying, and shredding of discarded corn cobs. These shredded cobs are then mixed with other agricultural waste, binders, and pigments to produce the cladding. The manufacturing process is powered primarily by solar energy, and the temperatures used are relatively low, between 120-150 degrees Celsius. This unique process, coupled with the use of over 99% renewable, biological sources, ensures that CornWall has a low carbon footprint, emitting less CO2 than that absorbed by the corn during its growth cycle.

Design and Durability

Designed with a robust mechanical fixing system, CornWall can be demounted, reused, or returned to the company for recycling. It is tailored for a long lifespan and stands as a testament to the fusion of design and durability. Currently, CornWall is available in a base range of six colors and two sizes, with additional textures to be introduced soon. The companies also offer custom colors and embossed patterns, catering to a wide array of aesthetic preferences.

A Closed-Loop System: The Future of Sustainable Materials

Circular Matters and StoneCycling aim to keep the CornWall tiles in a closed-loop system, targeting retail and hospitality chains that prioritize sustainable materials for their interior design needs. Moreover, the material is officially biodegradable, with less than 0.001% of the product being non-biodegradable due to a water-resistant coating. The companies have chosen to focus on interior applications to maintain purity without resorting to the use of chemicals.

This venture is not StoneCycling’s first foray into sustainable materials. The company had previously developed the WasteBasedBrick, a product also focused on repurposing waste materials. CornWall’s introduction to the market signifies another significant stride in the journey towards a more sustainable built environment.

Agriculture Belgium Sustainability
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

