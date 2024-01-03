Brussels Grapples with Rising Unemployment: Youth Hit Hardest

Unemployment in the Brussels-Capital Region has surged to 15.2% of the working population as of December 2023, marking a substantial increase from the previous year’s rate of 14.4%. According to the data disclosed by Actiris, the Brussels regional employment service, the number of jobless individuals has leapt by nearly 5,000, amassing a total of 92,052.

Widening Unemployment Gap

These latest figures depict a troubling trend in the heart of Belgium’s capital, where more than one in seven people within the working age are struggling to secure employment. The swell in unemployment is predominantly noticeable amongst the younger demographic. The statistics reveal a stark 12% hike in joblessness for those aged under 25.

Long-term Unemployment: A Silver Lining?

Despite the overall grim scenario, a minor yet significant decline in the number of individuals unemployed for a stretch of at least two years has been reported. This suggests a possible hint of resilience in the region’s labour market, with some managing to break free from the shackles of long-term unemployment.

Future Prospects

While the rising unemployment rate in the Brussels-Capital Region is a concern, it underscores the need for robust job creation strategies and more inclusive employment policies. The unfolding situation demands urgent attention from policy makers, business leaders, and the community at large, to ensure that the economic fabric of the region remains resilient against such challenges.