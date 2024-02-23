Bridging Cultures and Time: Global Art Exhibitions Illuminate the African Diaspora, Surrealism, and Native American Artistry

Imagine stepping into a space where every wall, every corner, whispers tales of resilience, innovation, and transcendence. This week, the National Portrait Gallery in London transforms into such a sanctuary with the opening of 'The Time Is Always Now'. Here, 22 artists of the African diaspora converge, their brushstrokes narrating the multifaceted stories of the Black experience. But this is just the beginning of a global journey that revisits the centenary of Surrealism's birth and celebrates Native American artistry, each exhibition offering a unique lens through which to view the world.

Advertisment

A New Dawn for Black Figuration

Curated by Ekow Eshun, 'The Time Is Always Now' is more than an art exhibition; it's a declaration that the Black figure's representation in art is rich, diverse, and profoundly significant. Eshun's selection of artists and works does not merely aim to fill a gap in historical representation; it seeks to redefine the narrative, presenting the Black experience as an integral part of the global cultural fabric. The exhibition, poised to tour to Philadelphia, promises to be a beacon for discussions on identity, history, and the power of representation.

Centenary of a Movement: Surrealism Revisited

Advertisment

Parallel to the exploration of Black figuration, the art world commemorates the 100th anniversary of the first Surrealist manifesto by André Breton. A new series of exhibitions, kicking off at the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels, ventures into the depths of Surrealism's impact on contemporary art. Surrealism specialist Alyce Mahon eloquently discusses how Breton's manifesto served as a cornerstone for the movement, challenging artists to delve into the unconscious, to blend dream and reality into their creations. As these exhibitions travel to the Centre Pompidou and beyond through 2025, they offer a rare opportunity to witness the enduring influence of Surrealism on global art narratives.

Native American Art of the 20th Century: A Renaissance

In a similar vein of rediscovery and celebration, the Saint Louis Art Museum presents an exhibition dedicated to Native American art of the 20th century, featuring works like 'Eagle Dance' (1934) by Tonita Peña. This showcase not only highlights the artistic excellence of Native American artists but also underscores their cultural resilience and ongoing influence. It's a poignant reminder of the diverse and rich contributions of indigenous peoples to the tapestry of global art history, challenging stereotypes and inviting a deeper appreciation of their heritage and creativity.