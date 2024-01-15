BioSenic: Major Shareholder François Rieger’s Holdings Dips Below 15%

BioSenic, a Mont-Saint-Guibert-based biotech company, has reported receiving transparency notifications from key shareholder, François Rieger, indicating that his shareholdings have dropped below the 15% mark due to share lending on January 10, 2024. The detailed information is readily available on the company’s website under the ‘Major shareholders & transparency notices’ section.

Specializing in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

BioSenic, a clinical-stage firm, has carved a niche for itself in the biotechnology sector by developing treatments for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s work centers on two primary technology platforms: the arsenic trioxide (ATO) platform, which targets conditions such as Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and systemic sclerosis (SSc); and ALLOB, an allogeneic cell therapy platform designed for bone regeneration.

Success in Phase 2 Trials and Future Plans

BioSenic has marked a significant milestone with its intravenous ATO formulation, which has successfully completed a phase 2 trial and earned orphan drug designation status from the FDA and EMA. The company is now gearing up for a phase 3 study with an oral ATO formulation. Besides, BioSenic continues to dedicate significant resources to its autoimmune platform’s research and development.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

The company’s press release includes forward-looking statements reflecting its expectations and predictions for future events. However, BioSenic has issued a cautionary note, warning that these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Any deviation in these factors could lead to significantly different outcomes than anticipated.