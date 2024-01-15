en English
Belgium

BioSenic: Major Shareholder François Rieger’s Holdings Dips Below 15%

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
BioSenic: Major Shareholder François Rieger's Holdings Dips Below 15%

BioSenic, a Mont-Saint-Guibert-based biotech company, has reported receiving transparency notifications from key shareholder, François Rieger, indicating that his shareholdings have dropped below the 15% mark due to share lending on January 10, 2024. The detailed information is readily available on the company’s website under the ‘Major shareholders & transparency notices’ section.

Specializing in Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

BioSenic, a clinical-stage firm, has carved a niche for itself in the biotechnology sector by developing treatments for severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company’s work centers on two primary technology platforms: the arsenic trioxide (ATO) platform, which targets conditions such as Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and systemic sclerosis (SSc); and ALLOB, an allogeneic cell therapy platform designed for bone regeneration.

Success in Phase 2 Trials and Future Plans

BioSenic has marked a significant milestone with its intravenous ATO formulation, which has successfully completed a phase 2 trial and earned orphan drug designation status from the FDA and EMA. The company is now gearing up for a phase 3 study with an oral ATO formulation. Besides, BioSenic continues to dedicate significant resources to its autoimmune platform’s research and development.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks

The company’s press release includes forward-looking statements reflecting its expectations and predictions for future events. However, BioSenic has issued a cautionary note, warning that these statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Any deviation in these factors could lead to significantly different outcomes than anticipated.


Belgium Business


Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.



