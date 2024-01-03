en English
Belgium

Billups Acquires Outsight: A Strategic Expansion in the OOH Landscape

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:49 am EST
Billups, a managed Out-of-Home (OOH) services agency, has broadened its global footprint with the acquisition of Outsight, an independent OOH agency based in Brussels. This purchase constitutes Billups’ third acquisition in a series of strategic expansions that began with TAC Media in September and OOH Labs in October, marking a potential pathway to market domination in 2024.

Localized Expertise Fuels Expansion

David Krupp, Global CEO of Billups, stressed the importance of Outsight’s localized proficiency in the OOH arena, describing the acquisition as a crucial stride towards reshaping the OOH landscape in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). Known for its customized OOH campaigns, Outsight successfully executed over 940 campaigns, deploying more than 1.6 million posters in 2023 alone.

Embracing Digital Transformation

Jos Van Campenhout, Founder and CEO of Outsight, recognized Billups’ contribution to digital transformation and the augmentation of OOH campaigns. The merger not only brings Billups into the Belgian OOH market but bolsters its presence in the Benelux region, supplementing its Dutch office and European headquarters in Amsterdam.

Technological Expertise and Global Network

Outsight’s COO, Koen Van Rhijn, underscored the significance of partnering with Billups for technological expertise and an extensive global network. With this move, Billups’ presence now spans 16 countries, fueling its ambition to maintain its growth trajectory in 2024. The company is set to integrate its novel capabilities, expand globally, and invest in technology and talent to redefine OOH advertising.

Both Billups and Outsight remain dedicated to innovation, pledging to deliver value to clients through data-driven solutions. This acquisition not only signifies the reshaping of the OOH landscape but also foreshadows the potential for a new era of market domination in the advertising industry.

Belgium Business Europe
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

