Belgium

Belgium’s Pharmaceutical Legislation Undergoes Significant Changes in 2023

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:56 am EST
Belgium’s Pharmaceutical Legislation Undergoes Significant Changes in 2023

In a move that reflects the evolving landscape of the global pharmaceutical industry, Belgium has ushered in significant changes to its pharmaceutical legislation in 2023. A series of new regulations and amendments aim to refine the legal framework governing the pharma sector, focusing on aspects ranging from export controls and public procurement rules to prescription conditions and reimbursement procedures.

Revamping Export Control Measures

A key development has been the Royal Decree of 19 January 2023. This Decree equips the Minister of Health or the Administrator-General of the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) with the authority to impose temporary export bans on wholesalers of medicines considered ‘unavailable.’ As part of this shift, wholesalers are now obligated to secure prior authorization for exports through the FAMHP’s website, with a decision expected within five working days.

Public Procurement Rules for Hospitals

In another significant move, the Royal Decree of 13 September 2023 has introduced specific rules for hospitals regarding the public procurement of biological products. The new framework includes a set deadline for contracting after the availability of the first biosimilar, the incorporation of a termination clause in contracts, a cap on contract duration, and the exclusion of certain criteria when awarding contracts for biosimilars.

Tackling Global Shortage of GLP-1 Analogues

Addressing the global shortage of GLP-1 analogues, a class of medications for type 2 diabetes, the Royal Decree of 9 November 2023 has enforced stricter prescription conditions. These changes are designed to ensure the availability of these vital medicines for patients in dire need.

Regulating Raw Materials for Medicinal Preparations

On 10 July 2023, Belgium informed the European Commission of a draft Law aimed at controlling the production, marketing, and use of raw materials by pharmacists for magistral and officinal preparations. This move appears to be a preemptive step to streamline the pharmaceutical supply chain and ensure the highest standards of patient care.

Adjusting the Reference Reimbursement System

Finally, the Act of 6 November 2023 has introduced amendments to the reference reimbursement system. These changes are set to manage patent and regulatory data protection disputes, outlining future reforms for the modernization of reimbursement procedures.

These amendments and regulations reflect Belgium’s proactive approach in adapting its pharmaceutical legislation to meet the emerging challenges and opportunities within the global pharma sector. They signify a commitment to ensuring the availability of essential medicines, promoting fair competition, and safeguarding patient interests.

Belgium
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

